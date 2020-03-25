School Closure and Distance Learning

We have been closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and information from health authorities. At the direction of Governor Cuomo, our school building is closed and we are conducting distance learning. Our faculty is posting assignments, giving notes and quizzes, and in some cases teaching online classes. Teachers are available by email and through MOODLE communication. We will do everything to keep our students on task throughout the time that the building is closed.

Good learning happens in many ways. Our faculty are innovators and will get the job done. Our students are enthusiastic learners who can adapt to new circumstances, especially with our growth mindset culture. This virus is an unexpected challenge but we are confident that our community will rise to meet it.

Although this certainly is not something we wished for, we respect that the health experts are doing what they believe best for the safety of our community.

Beginning March 11, 2020 all extracurricular activities at the school have been canceled until further notice.

The Evening of Innovation, originally scheduled for March 28, has been rescheduled to May 29, 2020 out of an abundance of caution.

We are using this opportunity to once again thoroughly disinfect every surface at the school. We have conducted this deep cleaning repeatedly in addition to our daily cleaning.

Our community's health and safety are our highest priority and we continue to keep in our prayers all those around the world who are directly affected by this epidemic.

Sincerely,

Eileen Davidson, President Rosemary M. Beirne, Principal