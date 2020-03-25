SSL Certificate

Distance Learning in Uncertain Times
Our teachers use a variety of platforms to engage students in learning, balancing screen time with offline work and independent study. Daily Prayer offers community & familiarity.
Jeanette Gisbert '94 Selected as Executive Director of Volunteer New York!
Congratulations and thanks for all Jeanette is doing to bring the Serviam mission to life in our area.
Sonia Citron Named the Gatorade NYS Girls Basketball Player of the Year
This award recognizes Sonia for athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement, and exemplary character.

Computational Thinking in Physics
Experiments to determine frictional effect also required programming spherical robots. 

Daily Prayer

At The Ursuline School, we begin each morning with a prayer. During this time that the school building is closed and we conduct distance learning, we are still starting our school days the same way, with prayer. Students are creating short videos of daily prayers that you can see here.

