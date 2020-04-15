News
Trustees address these unprecedented challenges and point out that, "Great occasions do not make heroes or cowards; they simply unveil them to our eyes."
Members of our basketball and indoor track teams have been recognized for their outstanding performances.
A livestreamed summit and food collections outside are ways that we keep caring for others, ever mindful of health precautions.
Experiments to determine frictional effect also required programming spherical robots.
- WedApr15 Easter Break
- ThuApr16 Easter Break
- FriApr17 Easter Break
- MonApr20 Classes Resume
Daily Prayer
At The Ursuline School, we begin each morning with a prayer. During this time that the school building is closed and we conduct distance learning, we are still starting our school days the same way, with prayer. Students, teachers, and staff are creating short videos of daily prayers that you can see here.
